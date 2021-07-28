Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for east Vancouver Island. file photo

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for east Vancouver Island. file photo

Heat warning in place for East Vancouver Island

Heat to last until Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for East Vancouver Island, including from Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

The heat wave is expected to last for the remainder of the week, according to Environment Canada.

“A building ridge of high pressure will lead to rising temperatures for the remainder of this week,” says a statement from Environment Canada. “Daytime highs near 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens are forecast today through Sunday morning with slightly cooler daytime temperatures expected near the water.”

There is higher risk for young children, pregnant people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outside.

Environment Canada says to watch for signs of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke or the worsening of health conditions.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building,” says the statement.

The warning has been upgraded from a special weather statement issued on Tuesday. At the time, forecasters said conditions will not be as hot as late June, when temperature records shattered across Western Canada and the B.C. coroner determined sweltering conditions caused hundreds of deaths.

The heat is expected to last until Sunday morning.

RELATED: Heat warnings, special weather statements issued for parts of Western Canada

Persistent pressure from B.C. heat wave to affect rest of summer: meteorologist


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverheat warningLocal News

Previous story
Oliver Mountie helps hungry pig left behind during Nk’Mip fire evacuations
Next story
Fraser Valley boater urges caution on the water after saving group of 5 from drowning

Just Posted

The Campbell River Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded to a small fire in the Beaver Lodge Lands on the morning of July 28. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
UPDATE: Small fire in Beaver Lodge Forest Lands extinguished

Three electoral areas of the northern part of Vancouver Island. Photo courtesy Elections BC
2020 voter turnout second highest in B.C.’s history

The Rotary Salmon Festival & Highland Gathering Parade is being held in lieu of the organization’s Canada Day Parade cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror.
Rotary Club looking for parade floats and participants

Colin Filliter, Campbell River Disc Golf Society president, attempts a putt during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
PHOTOS: Scores of players compete in Island Series Tournament disc golf tournament