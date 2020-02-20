British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Dix and Dr. Henry announced Tuesday that British Columbia has confirmed its first case of coronavirus and the person in question is being treated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

B.C. health officials have confirmed that a sixth case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the province, this time in the Fraser Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in an update Thursday that the latest patient is a woman in her 30s who recently returned from Iran.

Fraser Health is investigating if anyone has made close contact with the woman while she remains in isolation.

This marks the first patient in B.C. to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus who did not travel from China.

ALSO READ: First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

More to come.

Coronavirus

