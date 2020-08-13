Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

Health Canada is warning people to do more to keep edible pot products out of the hands of kids.

The department says several children wound up in hospital after accidentally eating illegal edibles that looked like regular candy or other foods and were stored in places kids could easily access like refrigerators and freezers.

It is warning people not to store cannabis products where children can find them, and only to buy legal products that are required to have child-resistant and plain packaging that does not appeal to youngsters.

Canada legalized recreational use of cannabis in October 2018, but food and drinks containing it only became available late last year.

Pot-infused gummies, chocolates and beverages are legal but must be sold by retailers authorized by provincial and territorial governments, bear proper labels and set a maximum THC content.

Health Canada says even adults can be confused between regular candies and baked goods and those containing cannabis, and proper storage and labelling is critical to keeping people safe.

— The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Filmmaker James Cameron’s Comox Valley winery up for sale
Next story
Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Just Posted

Too much put on shoulders of RCMP suggests MLA

Reformed Police Act could look at spreading responsibility to other responders

U-pick berry fundraiser this Friday for Olympic hopeful Mackenzie Padington

Woody’s Wallow Farm to donate $2/lb to high performance swimmer

Old-growth forest defenders in Campbell River call for B.C. forest minister’s resignation

Protestors outside North Island MLA’s office ask government to stop old-growth logging

Campbell River storm sign new defenceman

Coaches have had eye on player for years

Input wanted on Cortes Island fire protection plan

Survey open until Sept. 30

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

Filmmaker James Cameron’s Comox Valley winery up for sale

The director behind The Terminator and Titanic puts Beaufort Winery on the market after six years

Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction

This will bring the total number of new beds specific to those 12 to 24 years old to 247 province-wide

Most Read