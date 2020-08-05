(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Health Canada is recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers that contain ingredients “not acceptable for use” that may pose health risks.

The organization says hand sanitizers with “unacceptable types” of ethanol or denaturants have not been approved for use in sanitizers in Canada, and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

Denaturants are ingredients added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption.

Health Canada says possible reactions to the ingredients include skin irritation, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

Health Canada has an evolving list on its website of 51 hand sanitizers that are currently being recalled and says Canadians should consult the list regularly. The organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional “if you have used these products and have health concerns.”

Health Canada says use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be used if soap and water is not available for proper hand washing.

For the full list of recalled brands visit: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2020/73385a-eng.php

READ MORE: Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

READ MORE: B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info
Next story
B.C. announces creation of first-ever ‘navigation centre’ to help homeless

Just Posted

Nanwakolas charity golf event raises more than $40K for Indigenous NIC students

Funds were raised during 2019 event at Storey Creek Golf Club

North Island College launches virtual orientation

New and returning North Island College students are being welcomed to the… Continue reading

Tidemark Theatre gets ready to roll out summer camp

The summer theatre camp will be held from August 17-28 and participants can opt for on-site or virtual modules

Campbell River RCMP looking for those responsible for ‘hate speech’ graffiti

Incident took place in Nunn’s Creek Park over August long weekend

Petition opposed to supportive housing unit on Dogwood circulating

Neighbours of a proposed supportive housing project slated for Dogwood Street are… Continue reading

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

Remote First Nation under emergency lockdown after suspected case of COVID-19

‘more details will be shared once known’

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Most Read