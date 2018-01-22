The provincial government is creating a strategy to address poverty in B.C. and is looking for feedback. A public meeting is being held Wednesday night at the Quinsam Hall, but there are other ways to have your say, as well. Photo by GRowan/Creative Commons License

Have your say on poverty reduction

Public encouraged to attend meeting Wednesday night to help province find a solution

You can have your say about what a poverty-free B.C looks like and how we can get there at a public meeting this Wednesday (Jan. 24) at the Quinsam Hall from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“The poverty rate in B.C. is among the worst in Canada,” begins the statement by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction about their planned public forums and creation of a poverty reduction strategy.

“Too many people are struggling to make ends meet, earn a living wage, or find and keep affordable housing. Too many families are suffering without basic necessities, relying on food banks, going hungry or sending their children to school hungry.”

“Residents are invited to come and talk about how to reduce poverty in the province,” the government announcement says. “Ideas shared at this in-person community meeting will help inform the Poverty Reduction Strategy that is scheduled to be released in fall 2018. Everyone is welcome.”

Refreshments will be served at the meeting and anyone who needs supports to attend should contact Lara Therrien Boulos at 604-718-8504 or by email at ltboulos@sparc.bc.ca

Those unable to attend Wednesday night can still have input on the strategy, however.

Feedback is being taken by phone at 1-800-663-7867 weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at 1-778-698-7746 (leave a voicemail).

Email responses can be sent to BCPovertyReduction@gov.bc.ca and there is an online feedback submission form at engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction

Previous story
VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail
Next story
Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Firefighters on the scene at Masters Road residence

Firefighters were called to a residence fire on Masters Road shortly before… Continue reading

Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated

The City of Campbell River issued an evacuation order for four homes… Continue reading

Smoking ban arrives on BC Ferries

No crackdown, just education as BC Ferries enacts smoking ban

Vessel washed ashore in Campbell River during last night’s storm

A vessel appears to have gotten loose and washed to shore on… Continue reading

Vessel washed ashore in Campbell River during last night’s storm

A vessel appears to have gotten loose and washed to shore on… Continue reading

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Some viewpoints will be closed for the foreseeable future because you won’t even know they were there

Tofino and Ucluelet wowed by biggest waves in a decade

“Even in pictures you show the kids and that, unless you’re witnessing it live, it’s like no other.”

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

Most Read