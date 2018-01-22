Have your say on poverty reduction

The provincial government is creating a strategy to address poverty in B.C. and is looking for feedback. A public meeting is being held Wednesday night at the Quinsam Hall, but there are other ways to have your say, as well. Photo by GRowan/Creative Commons License

You can have your say about what a poverty-free B.C looks like and how we can get there at a public meeting this Wednesday (Jan. 24) at the Quinsam Hall from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“The poverty rate in B.C. is among the worst in Canada,” begins the statement by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction about their planned public forums and creation of a poverty reduction strategy.

“Too many people are struggling to make ends meet, earn a living wage, or find and keep affordable housing. Too many families are suffering without basic necessities, relying on food banks, going hungry or sending their children to school hungry.”

“Residents are invited to come and talk about how to reduce poverty in the province,” the government announcement says. “Ideas shared at this in-person community meeting will help inform the Poverty Reduction Strategy that is scheduled to be released in fall 2018. Everyone is welcome.”

Refreshments will be served at the meeting and anyone who needs supports to attend should contact Lara Therrien Boulos at 604-718-8504 or by email at ltboulos@sparc.bc.ca

Those unable to attend Wednesday night can still have input on the strategy, however.

Feedback is being taken by phone at 1-800-663-7867 weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at 1-778-698-7746 (leave a voicemail).

Email responses can be sent to BCPovertyReduction@gov.bc.ca and there is an online feedback submission form at engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction