The provincial government is looking for feedback on how to make biking, walking and other forms of active transportation more attractive within B.C. communities. Black Press File Photo

Have your say on making a walkable/bike-friendly community

Province looking for feedback on its active transportation study through April 15

North Island MP and Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Claire Trevena, says the province is looking for feedback from the public to find ways to make biking and walking more attractive transportation options.

British Columbians are currently being invited to participate in the online consultation portal the province has created on ways to make active transportation options more convenient and affordable in their communities, Trevena says.

“It’s our goal to make walking, cycling and other kinds of active transportation safer, easier and more attractive,” she says, adding that “creating more options to get us out of our cars helps reduce congestion and air pollution, and benefits people and communities throughout this province.”

Trevena says the feedback website has seen over 900 comments on the issue thus far and says she looks forward to receiving much more feedback before the forum closes on April 15.

“British Columbians have offered their thoughts on how we can make it easier to get around without cars. We’ve heard suggestions ranging from modifying existing bike lanes and walking paths to building stronger connections to public transit,” she says, adding that it’s important that the public participate in the process, because “public feedback is vital in shaping an active transportation strategy that works for everyone.”

“Working together, we can make communities more liveable with investments in active transportation – investments that will benefit ourselves, our children and our grandchildren.”

Visit the active transportation forum here and give your feedback.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
