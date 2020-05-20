Happy Wednesday – check out today’s edition of the Campbell River Mirror

Happy Wednesday everybody.

Be sure to check out today’s print edition of the Campbell River Mirror. On the cover is a story about the distribution of food fish by the Kyuquot First Nation. No matter where members live in Canada and even the U.S., they’ll get their allotment.

SEE: Fish parcels from home: A coastal B.C First Nation’s link with dispersed members

OTHER NEWS IN TODAY’S PAPER: Island Health announces new overdose prevention service provider in Campbell River

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot
Regions within each province should reopen on their own timelines, poll suggests

Quadra-to-Cortes ferry crew rescues occupants of swamped sailboat

Three people pulled out of the water

Building trash dumped on patio home driveway

Perpetrator then fled the scene

Campbell River sees 50 per cent reduction in April housing sales

‘Activity should pick up as the economy gradually re-opens,’ says BCREA chief economist

North Island College announces blended approach to learning in the fall

School will use combination of digital and in-person strategies to offer courses

SRD plan to reopen parks coming

Skateparks, basketball courts, playing fields to reopen soon

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate turned negative in April

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009

Regions within each province should reopen on their own timelines, poll suggests

Just 18 per cent said reopening measures should apply to all of Canada at once

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Cowichan Valley branch of the Canadian Mental Heath Association on probation

Misconduct by board, management among the complaints

