It was police service dog Halla to the rescue on Nov. 16 after a woman went missing from Duncan. (RCMP photo)

It was police service dog Halla to the rescue on Nov. 16 after a woman went missing from Duncan. (RCMP photo)

Happy ending to Cowichan missing persons case thanks to police dog

58-year-old Duncan woman recovering

A 58-year-old Duncan woman was found safe thanks to police services dog Halla on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The woman is recovering after getting disoriented during a cold and foggy evening walk.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP was called in just after 5 a.m. after the woman’s roommate became concerned that she had not returned home from an evening walk the night before.

RCMP officers requested the assistance from Halla and her human handler, as well as the Cowichan Search and Rescue team. Halla found the woman after about an hour and a half of searching. She was in an open field near Westholme Road and was suffering from mild hypothermia.

“Our police dog services are an invaluable asset to our operations, including searches for missing persons,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “The woman was transported to hospital by ambulance to be further assessed medically.”

missing person

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Body retrieved from lake in Nanaimo
Next story
Military bans uniforms from civilian trials following Fortin criticism

Just Posted

The entrance to the Elk Falls Canyon on the Campbell River as pink salmon school in the thousands on Aug. 5, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Hydro hopes water flows rise soon as Campbell River system experiences near-record dry conditions

Candice Roberts plays Larry at the Tidemark Theatre Dec. 16. Photo by Kristine Cofsky
Larry comes home

Rotarians Tony Fantillo (on accordion) and Pieter Koeleman (singing) do the Pumpkins for Polio Song. Photo contributed
Rotary Club thankful for community support of Pumpkins for Polio

Kelvin Adams is trying to set up a blind curling team in Campbell River, after being inspired by the sport at a Canadian Council of the Blind winter sports event in Kelowna. Photo courtesy Kelvin Adams
Campbell Riverite wants to set up blind curling team