Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews were out searching for a man reported missing in the Dashwood area on July 10, 2021. (ASAR Twitter photo)

Happy ending as 67-year-old man reported missing on Vancouver Island returns home safe

Search and rescue crews said family, neighbours reported concerns

The search for a 67-year-old man, reported missing in the Dashwood area, had a happy ending on Sunday (July 11).

On July 10, RCMP contacted Arrowsmith Search and Rescue to search for the man.

ASAR manager Ken Neden said the man was reported missing by his family, who were concerned he hadn’t contacted them. His neighbours also reported he biked the trails in the area often and there was concern he may require medical assistance.

Neden said SAR crews from Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Nanaimo joined the search. It was stopped at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, and resumed at 7:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith SAR’s Nick Rivers reflects on harrowing rescue of man from Little Qualicum River

“At about that time, he made his way home,” said Neden. “He had gone for a hike and it was a bit long. He was in good condition, having spent the night out.”

Neden said Arrowsmith SAR reminds people to let someone know where you are going on any hike or camping trip and when you plan to be back.

