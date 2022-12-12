Indigenous Aymara women walk to the sacred mountain Inca Pucara for a day of prayer and fasting in a call for rain in Chiquipata, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Residents in the highlands of La Paz say the lack of rain and frost since September is not allowing them to plant potatoes, beans, carrots and peas. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Indigenous Aymara women walk to the sacred mountain Inca Pucara for a day of prayer and fasting in a call for rain in Chiquipata, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Residents in the highlands of La Paz say the lack of rain and frost since September is not allowing them to plant potatoes, beans, carrots and peas. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Hailstorm kills 7 in Bolivian village graduation celebration

Roof collapsed in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains

Seven people attending a school graduation ceremony were killed when a roof fell during an intense hailstorm in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains of Bolivia, local officials said Monday.

Two more bodies were pulled from the wreckage and accumulated hailstones, hours after five bodies were found initially, according to Adelio Velásquez, an official with the mayor’s office in the district of Achacachi, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of La Paz.

The Andean region has suffered a severe drought, but this weekend much of Bolivia experienced heavy rain, which often falls as hail in higher altitudes.

BoliviaSevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver’s Recovery Cafe is an ‘oasis in the desert’
Next story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Cars and their abandonment: Quadra Island Crime Report, Dec. 5-10

In a case of the Grinch who stole Christmas, local bandits have made off with ornaments and Christmas lawn decorations on a home on Doll Varden Road. File Photo
Police looking for information into case of stolen Christmas ornaments

From left to right, Grace Lelliot, her brother Griffin, AJ Lontayao, Katie x and Roger Shi only met in Joe Shields' Basic guitar Class in September. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River high school band makes CBC Youtube music contest

Firefighters battle a horrendous fire at lunch hour on Parkway Dr. Fri. Dec. 9. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Fire crews battle fire on Parkway Road in Campbell River

Pop-up banner image