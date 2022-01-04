Hackers target news conference discussing Iran Flight 752 $107M court award

Lawyer: ‘If the Supreme Leader is on this call, we’re coming after your assets, gentlemen’

A rescue worker searches the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. The family members of some of the victims of the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet two years ago, along with their legal team, are set to discuss a court decision that awarded millions to them in a news conference Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi

Hackers targeted a Tuesday virtual news conference held by lawyers and family members of victims of the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet two years ago.

The family members, along with their legal team, had begun a video media availability to discuss a court decision that awarded them millions.

An Ontario court awarded more than $107 million to families of six victims of the crash.

Lawyers Mark Arnold and Jonah Arnold called the damages decision “unprecedented in Canadian law.”

Mark Arnold would not divulge how the legal team planned to collect money from the Iranian government, but said they knew where Iran’s Canadian and international assets could be found.

“If anybody from the Islamic Republic of Iran is on this call, if the Supreme Leader is on this call, we’re coming after your assets, gentlemen,” said Arnold.

Moments later, the Zoom news conference exploded with heavy metal music and pornographic images that lasted for nearly three minutes before the lawyers ended the call.

It was not clear whether the lawyers would attempt to reboot the news conference later Tuesday.

The court decision made public Monday followed a May ruling that the missile strikes amounted to an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from Iran.

In the damages decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba found on a balance of probabilities that the missiles that shot down the Ukraine International Airlines Flight were fired deliberately at a time when there was no armed conflict in the area.

As a result, he found it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

While the State Immunity Act protects foreign states from legal claims, the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act provides an exception in cases where the losses are caused by terrorist activity.

More than 100 of the 176 people killed in the plane crash on Jan. 8, 2020 had ties to Canada, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

Belobaba awarded $7 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages, plus interest, to the family members who went to court.

It was not immediately clear how the money might be collected from Iran.

—Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

