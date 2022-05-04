Gwen Donaldson aims to add a new voice to Campbell River City Council in 2022

This week, Gwen Donaldson announced her intention to run for Campbell River City Council in the October 2022 municipal election.

Donaldson currently coordinates the Campbell River Community Action Team (CAT), which works with organizations and community partners to support a local response to the toxic drug crisis. She is also the owner of Jellyfish Consulting Group, which has been involved in many community-based projects, ranging from food security to downtown public events. Today, Donaldson lives in Willow Point with her husband, Paul Dowler, and their two six-year-old sons.

Donaldson loves living in Campbell River and believes it is a great place to raise a family. However, Donaldson notes “as a parent with young children and a small business owner, I feel these interests are not represented by the current city council. I want to bring a new voice, and new energy to our city council.”

She says, “There are a number of regional issues, for example, housing affordability and accessibility, that require new, innovative, and forward-thinking municipal leadership.”

Donaldson says, “we can make Campbell River work better for the people who live, work, and visit here. At the council level, I think we need to focus more on community interests and take a more creative and collaborative approach to municipal issues. I want to be part of a council that efficiently uses resources and listens to both public and professional opinions. I want to support positive local dialogue that is built on mutual trust and cooperation.”

Donaldson grew up on the west coast of Vancouver Island. She spent several years working in the commercial and sport fishing industries. When her children were young, she completed a master’s degree in Public Administration at the University of Victoria. She is an active participant in Campbell River’s child and family programs and knows first-hand how essential early childhood education and childcare options are for families in our region.

Donaldson adds that “As a Campbell River City Councillor, I want to support a respectful and forward-thinking environment at City Hall. I want a Campbell River that is economically resilient and efficient, socially innovative, and responsive to diverse needs and, is a Campbell River that future generations will want to, and be able to, call home.”

You can find more information about Gwen Donaldson at www.gwendonaldson.ca or e-mail gwen@gwendonaldson.ca

Campbell RiverMunicipal election