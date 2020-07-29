Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

37-year-old man arrested after alleged assault with a weapon Tuesday

A man was arrested after an alleged assault with a weapon, and guns, ammo and military-grade mortars were found at his home, say police.

According to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP, officers were called to a report of an assault at a residence in north Nanaimo on Tuesday night.

“It was alleged that during the assault, a firearm was brandished toward the victim,” noted the release.

The suspect reportedly left the scene in a vehicle, and just after 8 p.m., RCMP located the vehicle parked outside the suspect’s home in the same part of town.

“Using a loudhailer to communicate with the individual, the male walked out of the home and was arrested without incident,” the release noted.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said during a search of the home today, July 29, police found eight improperly stored firearms as well as ammunition and “military-grade munitions such as mortars.” He said the munitions appear to be inert, but said Canadian Armed Forces personnel were called to the home to secure the munitions and dispose of them safely.

The 37-year-old suspect was held in cells overnight and investigators say they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

The male victim of the assault did not require hospital care, O’Brien said.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Lotto Max ticket purchased in Nanaimo wins $500K


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Garmin’s inReach system breached over weekend
Next story
‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after American plucks baby seal onto boat near Port McNeill

Just Posted

Discovery Passage Aquarium now open into some weekday evenings

‘Ringo’ or ‘Ripple’: Staff request community’s help in naming new giant Pacific Octopus

Campbell River RCMP respond to mental distress call, use Taser

Man had barricaded himself in a room along the South Island Highway

‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after American plucks baby seal onto boat near Port McNeill

“I got a call from a lady in Texas saying her husband … has a seal pup on his boat”

Lotto Max ticket purchased in Campbell River wins $862K

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

Three humpback whales reported entangled near Vancouver Island in the last four days

DFO crew is still out on the waters completing the disentangling process

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

37-year-old man arrested after alleged assault with a weapon Tuesday

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Most Read