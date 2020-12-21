Four long guns seized by police on Dec. 12, 2020. RCMP photo

Gun and drug offences keep Campbell River RCMP busy in December

December was a month for firearms and drug offences, the Campbell River RCMP said.

On Dec. 5, at approximately 6:30 p.m., there was a report of person in a truck pointing a firearm at another individual near 16th ave and Dogwood St.

Multiple members responded to the incident and the suspect vehicle was actually stopped on Rockland near Dogwood in a counterattack road check being conducted by members of North Island Traffic, RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said in his December update. A fully loaded semi-automatic .22 cal pistol that had been reported stolen earlier in the year was recovered from the vehicle as well as a small quantity of fentanyl and cocaine.

All parties involved were known to each other. A 35 year old Campbell River woman is facing multiple firearms offences.

On Dec. 11, at 10:40 hrs, police were conducting another investigation in the 1300 block of Cedar St, when a member noticed a male known to police arrive in the area on an orange Triumph motorcycle.

The driver was known to police to be without a licence and the officer present conducted a traffic stop. The male on the motorcycle fled and was not followed for public safety reasons. It was determined after the stop, the male also had an outstanding warrant for Theft Under $5,000, and now faces charges of flight from police, driving without a licence, and failing to insure the motorcycle. Police are presently looking for the 45-year-old local man, but are not releasing his name as the latest charges have not been confirmed.

On Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a male pulling firearms in a wagon in the 2100 block of Dalton Rd.

The 37-year-old male who was well known to police, was apprehended and four firearms and a large stash of ammunition were seized by police. In addition to the firearms and ammunition, the male had multiple other pieces of property that were believed to be stolen on his person. The local man faces charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Careless use of a Firearm.

In a non-firearm-related incidents, three local women will likely be facing multiple charges of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking, after a significant stash of cocaine and cash was located in an apartment building on 7th Avenue in the early hours of Dec. 19.

A warrant was executed the following evening at an apartment in the 800 block of 7th ave. In total over $5,000 cash, over an ounce of cocaine, several grams of fentanyl, several grams of methamphetamines, and several grams of MDMA were seized. Two of the females were well known entities in the local drug trade and it’s believed the cocaine was being used to manufacture crack, Const. Tyre said.

Campbell River RCMP December Update

“As the year winds to a close I’m sure most people could agree with the Counting Crows, ‘It’s been a Long December and there’s reason to believe, maybe this year will be better than the last,’” Const Tyre said.

At the end of the day on Dec. 20, the Campbell River RCMP had responded to 16,495 calls for service. As of the same date in 2019, they had responded to 16,217 calls for service, meaning a modest 2% increase for the year.

“We here at the Campbell River RCMP would like to wish everyone in the community a happy and healthy holiday season and look forward to serving you in the New Year,” Const Tyre said.

If you wish to report a crime please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

Four long guns seized by police on Dec. 12, 2020. RCMP photo
Most Read