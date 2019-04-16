The Crown presents its opening statement at the Vancouver Law Courts Tuesday, providing a general road map for the jury of how the trial is expected to unfold. (Family handout) The Crown presents its opening statement at the Vancouver Law Courts Tuesday, providing a general road map for the jury of how the trial is expected to unfold. (Family handout)

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

*Warning: The following contains graphic content that readers may find disturbing

The jury hearing the case of the Oak Bay father charged in the double murder of his two little girls on Christmas Day, were faced with gruesome details on day one of the trial.

The Crown presents its opening statement at the Vancouver Law Courts Tuesday, providing a general road map for the jury of how the trial is expected to unfold. Crown explains what witnesses it will call to try to prove that Andrew Berry brutally murdered his two daughters, four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry, who were found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day in 2017.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

RELATED: Trial begins for Oak Bay father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Crown says it expects its first witness, Oak Bay Const. Piotr Ulanowski, who was first on the scene, will tell the jury what he found when he went to the apartment – blood on the floors and the walls of much of the apartment, the bodies of the two little girls and Berry with significant injuries.

RELATED: Jury selection has begun for trial of Oak Bay father charged with murder of young daughters

Crown says it expects the jury will hear expert witnesses testify that Chloe was hit in the head hard enough to fracture her skull and that she was stabbed 26 times – some before, some after death – and Aubrey was stabbed 32 times, dying of her wounds.

The jury heard that Crown expects they will hear first responders found Andrew Berry lying naked in a bathtub with stab wounds in the upper left chest area and throat, and they heard Berry say “kill me” and “leave me alone.”

In its opening statement, Crown describes the financial situation of Andrew Berry in the lead up to December 2017 – being regularly behind in rent, having his power cut off by BC Hydro, visa/line of credit being maxed and accounts being overdrawn. Crown said they also have evidence that Berry lost money gambling online.

Black Press reporter Keri Coles is tweeting live updates throughout the day, some of which contains graphic content.

The trial is expected to last three or four months.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pussy Riot protest group member briefly detained in Moscow
Next story
FBI: Threats against Columbine High School, days before shooting anniversary

Just Posted

Community invited to discuss root causes of drug use in Campbell River

Draft report looks at current and historical drivers of substance use

VIDEO: Campbell River condo owners rear salmon fry for release into the sea

Salmon enhancement project made possible with donations from local companies and organizations

Sunrise heralds a day of showers and clouds in the Campbell River area

DriveBC warns of fog patches on Highway 28

Campbell River’s Mackenzie Padington will swim for Canada yet again at World Championships in Korea

Ex Killer Whale has her sights set on Tokyo Olympics, but first things first, as they say

Affordable housing for brain injury survivors to be built in Campbell River

New housing project to include 27 units, nine of them subsidized for people with brain injuries

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Police pursue pesky porker in Cowichan

Here piggy piggy!

Most Read