Good Food Boxes are packed in Gold River to go out to people of that community. The program is one of a few that address food security in the area. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust

Good Food Boxes are packed in Gold River to go out to people of that community. The program is one of a few that address food security in the area. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust

Group to hold workshop to address food security gaps

‘The only barriers are capacity and people being able to devote time and energy to it.’ — Greenways dir.

Though many groups have stepped up over the past year to help reduce food insecurity in the Campbell River area, there are still some gaps that need to be filled.

There is a group that is working to fix that, holding a workshop next week that will hopefully bring some ideas forward about how the community can work together to make a meaningful difference when it comes to food security.

“It has become very apparent that there were some interesting gaps in service provisions, but also some gaps created by COVID that have led to some significant impacts, particularly around emergency food access for vulnerable populations within the community,” said Cynthia Bendickson, executive director of Greenways Land Trust which runs the Strathcona Food Network.

RELATED: Anti-Food Waste bill introduced by North Island-Powell River MP

“There’s been a lot of people working to fill those gaps, but sometimes the structures that we have within the community to try and fill them are not really what might be the ideal scenario,” she added.

A subcommittee of the Food Network is organizing the workshop, which is open to groups that are currently doing food security work to try and find ways to fill those gaps. Bendickson says the idea is to “have a conversation around what peoples experiences have been during COVID, where they think the priorities in the community should be for food security going forward, a bit of history of what’s already happened, and then kind of looking at next steps and whether there’s something we can do to kind of fill the gaps that have become very very apparent.”

One of the potential longer term goals is to set up a food security organization in Campbell River, similar to the Lush Valley group in the Comox Valley. That group works to build food security in the community through things like a community garden program, a fruit tree program, and has created a regional food policy council. Some of those programs, including the community gardens and fruit tree programs exist in Campbell River as well, but Bendickson says that the goal is to create something that is well suited to the community and will fill areas of need.

“We want to pull together all of the different things that people are doing so we can see where we’ll go from here,” she said. “The only barriers are capacity and people being able to devote time and energy to it. That’s really where I think we’re going to focus on, and see if we can add more support with this in the community.”

While next week’s meeting is specifically for organizations working in the realm of food security, there is an opportunity for members of the public to be a part of the conversation. Greenways hosts the Strathcona Food Network meetings every month and those are open to public input. To find out more people can contact Bendickson at info@greenwayslandtrust.ca.

RELATED: Food security a basic necessity


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverFoodfood securityLocal News

Previous story
Serial sex-offender acquitted of duct tape possession in B.C. provincial court
Next story
Shooting incident on Island nets almost 10-year sentence

Just Posted

Good Food Boxes are packed in Gold River to go out to people of that community. The program is one of a few that address food security in the area. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust
Group to hold workshop to address food security gaps

‘The only barriers are capacity and people being able to devote time and energy to it.’ — Greenways dir.

Colin Dowler survived a grizzly bear attack July 29, 2019 on Mt. Dougie Dowler on the south coast of British Columbia and reports that his physical and mental rehabilitation is still ongoing. Photo courtesy Colin Dowler
‘Bad-ass dude that took on a grizzly bear’ doesn’t let 2019 attack bring him down

Campbell River’s Colin Dowler gets on with his life as his rehabilitation continues

The City of Campbell River will purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED) for the Overdose Prevention Site after a letter from a local paramedic pointed out it doesn’t have one. Black Press File Photo
City of Campbell River to buy defibrillator for downtown Overdose Prevention Site

Local paramedic pens letter asking for city’s assistance after trying other avenues to acquire AED

B.C. Centre for Disease Control data showing new cases by local health area for the week of May 2-8. (BCCDC image)
Vancouver Island COVID-19 local case counts the lowest they’ve been all year

On some areas of Island, more than 60 per cent of adults have received a vaccine dose

A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Island’s daily COVID-19 case count drops below 10 for just the second time in 2021

Province reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island Wednesday

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

Sinikka Gay Elliott was reported missing on Salt Spring Island on Wednesday, May 12. (Courtesty Salt Spring RCMP)
MISSING: Salt Spring RCMP find woman’s car, still seek Island resident

Sinikka Gay Elliott is 5’3” with a slim build and dark brown short hair

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout off the job pending investigation

The Department says it will have no further comment

A Saanich man received almost 10 years in Supreme Court in Courtenay for a shooting incident from 2018. Record file photo
Shooting incident on Island nets almost 10-year sentence

Saanich man was arrested without incident north of Courtenay in 2018

Bradley Priestap in an undated photo provided to the media some time in 2012 by the London Police Service.
Serial sex-offender acquitted of duct tape possession in B.C. provincial court

Ontario sex offender on long-term supervision order was found with one of many ‘rape kit’ items

Rich Coleman, who was responsible for the gaming file off and on from 2001 to 2013, was recalled after his initial testimony to the Cullen Commission last month. (Screenshot)
Coleman questioned over $460K transaction at River Rock during B.C. casinos inquiry

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about 2011 interview on BC Almanac program

Steven Shearer, <em>Untitled. </em>(Dennis Ha/Courtesy of Steven Shearer)
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

‘Context is everything’ when it comes to understanding these images, says visual art professor Catherine Heard

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Cousin of missing woman found in Hope says she won’t have closure until death is solved

Trina Hunt’s family urges Hope residents to check dashcam, photos to help find her killer

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Most Read