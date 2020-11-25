Group physical activities suspended at Campbell River sports facilities

The city of Campbell River and the Strathcona Regional District have suspended all indoor group physical activities that were to be held at Strathcona Gardens, the Sportsplex and the Campbell River Community Centre in accordance to yesterday’s provincial health order.

Amateur sport and group activities that follow viaSport phase 3 guidelines are able to continue.

At Strathcona Gardens, all aquatic fitness classes, all chronic disease management and rehabilitation classes and all registered group ice programming (including public skating) have been temporarily suspended. Individual exercise programs like private one-on-one fitness sessions, private skating sessions and lane swimming can continue.

Sportsplex and community centre programs affected are all indoor fitness classes. However, the weight room is still open.

City recreation will provide Facebook LIVE classes in lieu of the 9 a.m. classes that were scheduled today through Friday this week. Attendees can tune in later on Facebook as well. This classes are Triple SSS with Jen (Strength, Stability, Stretch) on Wednesday, Yoga with Cindy on Thursday and Pump it up! with Sally on Friday. Classes are on the Recreation and Culture Department’s Facebook Page.

Updated public health guidance for in-person group physical activities will be available by Nov. 30, according to the province, and updated COVID-19 safety plans that comply with the new guidance will be required before staff can resume programs.

