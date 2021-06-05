The May 25 meeting was open to groups working in the food security field. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Group looks to create ‘backbone food security structure’ for Campbell River area

50 attendees bring ideas to the food security table

What is the future of food security for Campbell River and the Strathcona Region?

Roughly 50 people turned up to figure that out together on May 25 at a virtual meeting on the topic held by a local Food Security working group. The goal was to bring people together who are working to improve food security so they could connect, share their work and bring new ideas to the table. The attendees included many local non-profits, community groups and elected officials.

The group will share a detailed report on the meeting in the next few weeks. They did identify a list of priorities, however, including creating a backbone food security structure for the community, to collaborate efforts and develop a community strategy for food security, and continue to work together to reach these ends.

“We are currently investigating funding opportunities that will support a coordinated response to food security initiatives in our region,” reads an emailed update from Kimberly Toonders, Public Health Dietitian and Healthy Schools Lead with the Vancouver Island Health Authority. “We value participation in this work from a variety of community partners and we invite anyone interested in getting involved to reach out to me or join one of our upcoming meetings.”

Those interested in attending future Strathcona Food Network meetings can contact Lydia Stratemann, communications manager at Greenways Land Trust at lydia@greenwaystrust.ca. Meetings are every second Thursday of the month.

