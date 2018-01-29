Justin Greenwood. File photo

Greenwood named deputy Conservative leader

Was Langley candidate for party in 2017

Justin Greenwood has been named deputy interim leader of the BC Conservative Party.

The appointment was announced Monday morning by interim leader Scott Anderson.

Greenwood ran as a candidate for the BC Conservatives in the 2017 provincial general election in Langley.

READ MORE: Justin Greenwood election profile

The announcement said Greenwood is currently a director on the provincial board as well as a director of the Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative Party of Canada board.

He is employed as Vancouver area manager for a real estate media company.

“Justin has all of the attributes of a successful leader,” said Anderson. “He is soft spoken and steady under pressure, quick on his feet, and able to adjust to any situation in a calm and considered way. Over the past weeks and months of working alongside him, I have developed an unqualified trust in his loyalty, integrity, and competency.”

“It’s an exciting time to be a BC Conservative as we’ve been growing exponentially since the last general election,” said Greenwood. “I look forward to continue working on uniting conservatives across this province as we head into our leadership race this year.”

Anderson and Greenwood will serve as the party’s leadership team until a formal leadership race is called by the board following the Kelowna West by-election under way now.

READ MORE: Kelowna West byelection called for Feb.

Previous story
Woman rescued after mudslide near Nanaimo, region reports flooding

Just Posted

One person killed in accident in the McGimpsey Road area

Highway 19a is now open after being closed in both directions earlier… Continue reading

Family of ATV accident victims thanks those involved in search effort

Two lives were lost in attempt to cross creek south of Campbell River

BC Hydro prepares for worsening weather forecast by increasing flow from Campbell River dam

Action has led to a spectacular flow over Elk Falls which always attracts a lot of public attention

Campbell River RCMP charge two men with drug trafficking offences

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crime Unit and general duty members stopped… Continue reading

Evacuations lifted after mudslide, but one home now ‘uninhabitable’

Geotechnical report comes out regarding mudslide that trapped two seniors in their home

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Greenwood named deputy Conservative leader

Was Langley candidate for party in 2017

Black Press hosts annual career and education fair

Get your cover letter and resume ready. Black Press Community News Media… Continue reading

Woman rescued after mudslide near Nanaimo, region reports flooding

Regional District of Nanaimo activates emergency operations

Team B.C. drops to 1-2 record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nanaimo based team will face Team Quebec on Monday in Penticton

UPDATE: Flood watch issued for Comox Valley, Campbell River

Heavy rainfall prompts River Forecast Centre to upgrade earlier advisory

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Most Read