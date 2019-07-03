Adam Olsen (left), Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, is shown at a public meeting in Spirit Square, Campbell River, on June 29, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Green Party MLA calls for watershed protections at meeting in Campbell River

Adam Olsen says rainforest protection is a key policy for wild salmon conservation

B.C. Green Party MLA Adam Olsen, who represents the Saanich North and Islands riding, held a small public meeting in Campbell River on Saturday morning.

About a dozen people attended the event, which took place at Spirit Square. A larger turnout was clearly expected, and Olsen sat down in a circle of chairs for informal discussions with locals instead of using the sound system and stage.

In an interview, Olsen stressed the importance of watersheds in old-growth forests, saying forestry policy is a major tool available to the provincial government for protecting wild salmon.

“The declining salmon stocks in large respect have to do with forestry practices,” Olsen said. “We recognize that salmon come to the creeks and streams, and that’s provincial jurisdiction.”

The Green Party has called for a moratorium on logging in the remaining intact and pristine rainforests on Vancouver Island.

Olsen said the provincial government has a responsibility to advocate at the federal level on issues including fish harvesting, tankers in the Salish Sea and open-pen net farms.

READ MORE: Protesters in Campbell River call for moratorium on old-growth logging

During discussions lasting more than an hour and a half, locals asked Olsen about issues including election strategies and Green Party policies on renewable energy. Olsen said the party has worked closely with the NDP government on policies including its climate plan.

Olsen is one of three Green Party MLAs holding a balance of power in the B.C. legislature with the governing NDP.

Also present at the meeting was Mark de Bruijn, the federal Green Party nominee for the North Island-Powell River riding. Several questions from locals who attended the event were directed at de Bruijn, who lives in the Comox Valley, about his plans for the upcoming federal election.

De Bruijn stressed the importance of a climate change transition strategy, saying that other political parties were playing politics with a potential threat to human civilization.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. chief doubts Scheer’s sincerity toward Indigenous people on Canada Day
Next story
B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Just Posted

Floatplane to be assembled for late fall installation as Campbell River entrance feature

Highway display to celebrate historic industrial district of Campbell River

Green Party MLA calls for watershed protections at meeting in Campbell River

Adam Olsen says rainforest protection is a key policy for wild salmon conservation

VIDEO: Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks caps off Campbell River’s Canada Day

Hundreds gathered on the foreshore for the annual fireworks display

PHOTOS: Hundreds take in the Campbell River Canada Day Parade

The parade is always one of the highlights of Canada Day festivities in Campbell River

Insp. Preston of the Mounties spreads the Canada Day spirit in Campbell River

UPDATE: Video – Canada Day kicked off with morning activities in Willow Point

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

B.C. nursery under quarantine after toxic spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

B.C. student’s work leads to change in road accident investigations

Lucas McDonnell-Hoffert’s study also won him awards at the national science fair

B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

Coquitlam teacher on call must complete a communication course

Victoria’s ‘bicycle mayor’ says helmet law signals ‘failed’ government

Susan Stokhof says helmets wouldn’t be necessary with ‘proper separated infrastructure’

Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

More than 24 cinemas across the country are due to screen ‘Unplanned’ for a week starting July 12

‘Just in fun’: Alberta bar owner doesn’t regret stringing up Trudeau pinata

Rob Newell admits he wished he didn’t secure the rope around Trudeau’s neck

Most Read