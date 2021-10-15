A recommendation to acknowledge local First Nations before Langford council meetings will be considered. (Black Press Media file photo)

A recommendation to acknowledge local First Nations before Langford council meetings will be considered. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria’s last remaining holdout ponders Indigenous acknowledgement

Langford council considering statement acknowledging First Nations lands before meetings

The last remaining holdout in Greater Victoria is mulling over starting future council and committee meetings with an Indigenous land acknowledgement.

Langford Coun. Lillian Szpak said the issue has prompted a lot of discussion before reading a proposed wording for the acknowledgement her council may adopt.

“As we look over our agenda for today let us be mindful of the potential implications that our decisions have on Indigenous peoples and their traditional territories; and to consider the common interests we have with neighbouring First Nations governments who are also making decisions, and passing laws that support a sustainable region,” Szpak said.

Langford council didn’t vote on the matter as it wasn’t included on the agenda, but agreed to take it under consideration for future meetings.

Szpak later told Black Press Media that she spoke with Mayor Stew Young, who said consultation on the matter needed to take place with local Indigenous groups. She expected it to come before council within a month, especially with the added impetus of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

“It has been discussed informally at council in the past, but it’s just never been put on the agenda as a priority,” she said. “It was just one of those things where the Capital Regional District a few years ago started doing acknowledgments, as well as the regional water commission which I’m on, we started doing acknowledgments. So I think it’s kind of timely that Langford look at this now.”

Langford is the only municipality remaining in Greater Victoria that doesn’t already do some form of territorial or land acknowledgement before its council meetings, either verbal or written.

ALSO READ: Indigenous land acknowledgment to open Delta council meetings, public events

Back in January, Surrey city council attracted some controversy after they voted 5-4 against reading a land acknowledgement before the beginning of every council and committee meeting.

Mayor Doug McCallum told council on Jan. 11 that the city is a “leader” in “dealing with First Nations,” claiming that “we treat them better in Surrey literally than anywhere.”

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsLangford councilWest Shore

Previous story
Another 580 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 9 deaths
Next story
Trudeau to unveil new cabinet Oct. 26, Parliament to return Nov. 22

Just Posted

A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Groups call for Indigenous involvement in investigation of police shooting of Campbell River man

The roundabout at Rockland Road and Highway 19A. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
Campbell River constable sets record straight on correct way to use roundabout

Polio survivor Bevlerley Gill. Contributed photo
‘It makes me feel angry, disappointed, and sad,’ polio survivor says of vaccine refusal

The winners of the City of Campbell River 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.
City honours environmental ambassadors with stewardship awards