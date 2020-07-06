Johnathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges including sex-related offences against children and accessing, possessing and making or publishing child pornography. (Courtesy of Saanich Police)

Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to slew of sex crimes

A Greater Victoria nanny in his early thirties has pleaded guilty to possessing and creating child pornography, along with other charges.

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight sex-related offences against children on Friday, July 3.

The charges stem from incidents starting in 2017 when a parent, who employed Robichaud as a nanny, came to Saanich Police to report her sons – both under 10 years old – may have been victims of sexual offences.

In 2018, police laid charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and making sexually explicit material available to a child. During their investigation police uncovered a significant amount of images and videos containing sexually explicit material involving children, and added on additional charges of accessing, possessing and making or publishing child pornography.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police seek potential victims of alleged bad nanny

“He’s feeling extremely remorseful about this,” said Robichaud’s lawyer, Donald McKay. “He’s trying to understand why these events happened and he wants to make sure they don’t happen again.”

Robichaud lived in Greater Victoria for a significant period of time and had various employment and volunteer opportunities, including youth groups, church groups, child care facilities and before-after school programs.

Names of the underage victims are protected by a publication ban. Robichaud will be in court Sept. 22 to fix a date for sentencing.

READ ALSO: Saanich nanny facing new charges of child pornography

child porn

Most Read