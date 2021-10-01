The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Burnaby’s Metrotown mall, nearby SkyTrain station evacuated after reports of gunshots, pipe bomb

Metrotown Station is closed and Skytrain passengers are being redirected

RCMP are on scene after unconfirmed reports of shots fired at Burnaby’s Metrotown mall.

Metrotown mall has been evacuated and RCMP are searching the mall.

In an unrelated incident, Metro Vancouver Transit Police had Metrotown Station shut down Friday (Oct. 1) due to unconfirmed reports of a pipe bomb. MVTP’s K9 unit cleared Metrotown Station and trains are now running through Metrotown but not stopping.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice. Burnaby RCMP say there is no evidence of an active threat.

Also on Friday, Port Moody Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at Seaview Elementary. There, the school was safely evacuated, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear if these three incidents are related.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Crime

Previous story
Another 714 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Friday, 11 more deaths

Just Posted

Sandra Milligan with Greenways Land Trust points out some features of the Beaver Lodge Landsduring an interractive walk in the Beaver Lodge Lands. File photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Not-for-profit model to make governance of the Beaver Lodge Lands more democratic

The t-shirts of attendees at Campbell River’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony illustrate the continual effect of Canada’s residential school system on multiple generations. (Ronan O’Doherty, Campbell River Mirror)
Vancouver Island chief says shadow of residential schools `gets longer and longer’

Libby King has been the coordinator of the Strathcona Community Health Network since 2017. Photo supplied
Looking back at four years of the Strathcona Community Health Network

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students