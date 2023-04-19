Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Grassfire now under control in Kamloops west end

Fire sparked in Strathcona Park

  • Apr. 19, 2023 4:05 p.m.
  • News

Story via Kamloops This Week.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a grass fire in Strathcona Park, the West End of the city.

The blaze is burning on the hillside above the Summit Connector and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

There have been reports of power outages, as well, with BC Hydro reporting almost 4,000 customers are without electricity.

As of 3:10 p.m., it appeared as though firefighters were getting a handle on the blaze, attacking it from homes above and from the West End street access below.

Kamloops Fire Rescue requested support from the BC Wildfire Service, which sent ground crews to the fire.

“Support has been requested. So, we do have some personnel on site supporting them, but they are the lead agency on that fire,” said Karley Desrosiers, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

bcwildfirefirefightersKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. NDP outhustle political opposition – combined – in donations
Next story
$42M coming to B.C.’s film, creative industry hit by pandemic challenges

Just Posted

Philip and Sonja Hathaway say they will camp in front of the B.C. legislature until they receive news of when they will get their newborn daughter back. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
‘You’re failing’: BC Green Party critical of ministry that apprehended baby in Victoria

A fish farm in Laich-Kwil-Tach territory. First nations elected Chief says that the judicial review of the DFO’s decision to shutter farms in the Discovery Islands territory could have economic impacts for his people. Photo Courtesy Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship
Open letter by First Nations Leadership Council directs Prime Minister to act

Public Service Alliance of Canada members walk the picket line in front of the Campbell River RCMP detachment Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
PSAC picket line goes up in Campbell River

The PRIMED facility at Blind Channel will be a testing ground for clean energy projects. Photo courtesy PRIMED
UVic research lab plans to harness the power of the ocean in the Discovery Islands

Pop-up banner image