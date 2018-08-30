Grants support range of Campbell River area groups

The Museum at Campbell River is one of the recent grant-in-aid beneficiaries. File photo /Campbell River Mirror

Some Campbell River area groups will have a few more dollars with which to work.

At the most recent Strathcona Regional District board meeting, Area D Director Brenda Leigh, who represents residents in the electoral area south of Campbell River, made a motion to use money from her grant-in-aid budget to support the requests.

“Notice that most of the organizations here have the word ‘Campbell River’ in them,” she told the rest of the board.

Electoral area directors representing people in unincorporated areas of regional districts typically have discretionary money to help support projects and community groups in their area or projects that serve the larger region. The latest grants are:

$2,500 to the Museum of Campbell River to assist with operations;

$1,500 to the Campbell River Volunteer Society to assist with operations;

$2,500 to the Campbell River Search & Rescue Society to assist with emergency equipment;

$7,000 to the Oyster River Volunteer Fire Rescue Society to assist with the purchase of a Hurst auto-extraction tool;

$5,000 to the Greenways Land Trust to assist with streamkeeping in Area D;

$500 to the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society to assist with operations; and

$2,000 to the Campbell River Alano Club to assist with operations.

The grant-in-aid budget for Area D for the year is $60,000. Previously approved funding requests for 2018, which supported the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society, Timberline Wolves Football Club, Campbell River Minor Hockey Association, Oyster River Enhancement Society and Salmon Wilderness Institute, totaled $25,000. The latest requests total $23,100, leaving $11,900 in the budget for 2018.