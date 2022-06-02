Comox Valley RCMP. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP. File photo

Grandmother hospitalized after dog attack on Vancouver Island

“This is a good reminder to keep dogs on leash”

A woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening following a report of a dog attack in Courtenay.

Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni told media around 8:30 p.m. on May 31, police received a report of a dog attack in the Braidwood Road area of Courtenay.

“Upon attending, a dog off-leash had attacked another women’s dog who was on leash causing her to fall over,” she noted. “She went to the hospital to examine potential injuries sustained as a result of that.”

Crystal Tinsley Gubersky sent photos of the injuries her grandmother and her dog received from the dog attack.

“She’s doing okay and so is Logan. The dog’s owner needs to come forward,” Tinsley Gubersky said in a social media post.To see photos, click on the ‘Juxtapose’ prompt below. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Terragni added it appears as though her dog was significantly injured as well. The owner of the dog that attacked the woman and her pet left the scene.

“This is a good reminder to keep dogs on leash. It doesn’t matter if they’re friendly or not…they’re animals…it’s a responsibility as a dog owner to look after them.”

While Terragni did not have details as to the types of dogs involved in the incident, she said there was a witness at the scene who stayed behind to speak with police and provide footage in an effort to identify the man that left the scene with his dog.

“It’s our responsibility as human beings to stay behind to make sure everything is okay and take responsibility when your dog is off-leash and something like that happens,” she added.

RCMP are waiting to receive the footage in order to pass the information onto the City of Courtenay’s animal control for their investigation.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Dogs

Previous story
Owners of Cowichan’s Pioneer Square Mall believe vandals burned it to the ground
Next story
Trombone sends bear packing at St. John’s Academy on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Dallas Smith lead a conference arguing for fish farming licences to be reissued at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on March 21, 2022. Ronan O'Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
BC Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences announces new Indigenous governance model

The cast of Ruthless: The Musical Comedy work on choreography in preparation for this month’s performance. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Ruthless: The Musical Comedy coming to Timberline stage in June

Campbell Riverite Chelsea Cheeba was attacked by an eagle in Campbell River. Photo courtesy Chelsea Cheeba
Eagle lover ‘dive bombed’ by bald eagle in Campbell River

Several Campbell River swimmers hit the water for a freestyle heat at Centennial Pool. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror
Signs of summer in Campbell River