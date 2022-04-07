Gowlland Harbour Views public hearings set for April 20

The public hearing for the Gowlland Views project is set for April 20. The application originated in 2009. Photo courtesy SRD

A SRD-based rezoning project over ten years in the making is heading to public hearing this month.

The Gowlland Harbour Views project has been on the SRD’s books in various forms since 2009. The goal of the project is to develop a residential neighbourhood, commercial resort, commercial dock and campground just north of Quathiaski Cove. However, the project has been delayed because of evolutions in the nature of the proposal, as well as multiple OCP and zoning amendments. The process was also delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and changing public health guidelines.

The bylaws have been through first and second readings, and have been amended over the years to ensure the project meets standards set out by the regional district, including environmental protection standards.

The hearing will be held on April 20 at 7 p.m. It will be held in person at the Quadra Island Community Centre (970 West Road, Quathiaski Cove) and virtually via srd.ca/meetnow.

People who are unable to attend or who are attending virtually can send their comments either by hand or virtually to the regional district office no later than 4 p.m. on April 20.

“Anyone who believes their interests are affected by the proposed bylaws will be given an opportunity to be heard at the public hearing, as either in-person speakers, virtual speakers or call-in speakers during the comments portion of the hearing,” a notice from the SRD says.

The full staff report for the bylaws can be found on the SRD website.

