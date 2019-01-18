Good news: Peak flu season over in B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says that while peak season is over, rates remain high this time of year

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is giving the green light that peak flu season has passed, but says it will take several weeks before the province is in the clear.

Risk of catching the influenza A virus is generally heightened through the winter season, which ends mid-March.

Symptoms often include chills, coughing, sneezing, and fatigue.

Since November, 90 per cent of the flu cases detected in B.C. patients were influenza A – the most common form.

More than 75 per cent of H1N1 flu cases, the most common strain, have been of children under 10 years old and non-elderly adults. Meanwhile, 67 per cent of all H3N2 cases involved elderly adults.

READ MORE: Severe backups at Ridge Meadows Hospital due to flu season

READ MORE: Hospitals using virtual reality headsets to distract kids from pain

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.