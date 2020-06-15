An aerial view of Gold River. (Photo/Village of Gold River)

Gold River to develop a central attraction hub

The project aims to revitalize the downtown area, boost tourism and diversify the village's economy

Gold River plans to fortify tourism by building a central attraction hub in the village.

The project includes building a locally-designed wooden kiosk with panels that highlight Gold River’s local attractions.

The hub will also consist of a public seating and gathering areas, a community map and dedicated interpretative panels for Mowachaht Muchalaht First Nations.

The space will also display many large and intricate community chainsaw carvings from Gold River Day’s annual carving event.

The hub will be built in an area that is currently a strip of untended land with small trees and bushes.

The project, a part of Gold River’s 2018 economic development strategy is aimed at revitalizing the downtown area and improving its attractiveness and to promote tourism.

Gold River Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Committee (EDC) are working together with Island Coastal Economic Trust’s (ICET) Quick Start funding program on this project.

“This Quick Start project is helping Gold River expand its economy and establish itself as an adventure and nature-based tourism hub,” said Josie Osborne, ICET board chair.

Rachel Stratton from Gold River’s Economic Development Committee said that in small communities across Canada the retail environment is changing and each community must “recognize and look for innovative ways to adapt” to these changes.

Such innovative place-based approaches can be an asset in the effort to recruit new residents, businesses and industries, retirees, visitors and others to a community and to keep those already there.

READ ALSO: Battling food poverty and getting fresh foods to school kids in Vancouver Island community

