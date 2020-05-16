Gold River Health Clinic to resume services that were halted due to COVID-19

Prior appointments will be required for laboratory, x-ray and consultation services

Gold River Health Clinic will resume medical services which were halted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, appointments will have to be made to access these services before visiting the clinic.

The laboratory will restart routine blood work which was cancelled in March, with exceptions made for pregnant women, cancer patients and those directed by a physician.

X-ray appointments will also need to be made prior to the visit in order to ensure that there is sufficient time between patients to sanitize surfaces and equipment.

The clinic will also resume in-person consultation with doctors at the clinic and patients are required to book appointments with the doctor’s office and avoid walk-ins.

In keeping with protocol, patients have been asked to arrive only 10 minutes prior to appointment and leave immediately after the appointment.

Following provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry’s directives, the clinic will make these changes while adhering to social distancing protocols.

