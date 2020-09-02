Gold River’s mayor and council members with the bio-solids facility team. (Submitted photo)

Gold River breaks ground on bio-solids facility

The project is expected to be complete by Dec. 2020

Construction of a bio-solids facility has begun in Gold river after the project was stalled in 2018 due to funding shortfalls.

The project had to be revised as the estimated cost went over $1.4 million. During the council’s 2019-2011 strategic plan the bio-solids project was made a priority for the new administration to complete.

A new project team was brought in and after redesigning the project, the new estimated cost of $800,000 was approved. The facility is expected to be ready by the end of 2020.

Mayor Brad Unger was excited for the project to finally begin and said that the council challenged the new administration to “bring the project to fruition close to the prior budget.”

“The staff worked hard to realize the council’s direction. The council is pleased to be able to deliver a project of this importance to the residents of Gold River,” said Unger.

The project has been in the planning stages for the last several months, said chief administrative officer, Brad McRae.

He also said that a strong working relations with McElhanney Engineering and Ridgeline Mechanical, helped revise the budget for the facility as they “understood the tight budgetary constraints of the village.”

