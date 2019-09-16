Students called for action to prevent climate change and a ban on plastic bags and straws during a protest outside city hall in Campbell River on April 5.

Global Climate Strike comes to Campbell River

Rally and march to be held at Spirit Square on Sept. 20

The Global Climate Strike is coming to Campbell River on Friday.

As part of an international movement, two local groups are participating in the rally for action on climate change. on Sept. 20.

Quadra Climate Action Group is organizing a rally at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River at noon and then marching to City Hall. Carihi students are joining the rally and march to City Hall as part of an ongoing series of strikes held every Friday, following the inspiration of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The students are hoping to get the city to do its part to contribute to stemming climate change.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report says we have only a few years to make the transition from fossil fuels in order to save ourselves and all other life on the planet, Quadra Climate Action Group says in a press release anouncing the Spirit Square rally.

Concern for what amounts to a crisis is the initiative behind the Global Climate Strike in which communities all over the world are participating. Everyone is encouraged to bring their friends and family to join in a rally and march in Campbell River. There will be music, drumming, and short speeches at the rally and then a march to City Hall, as well as past the Regional District Offices.

