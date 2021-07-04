Gisele Levesque is seen in an undated handout photo. Levesque, a resident at the CHSLD Saint-Antoine senior’s home who was the first person in Canada to be vaccinated, has died. She was 89. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Capital Integrated University Centre of Health and Social Services, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Gisele Lévesque, first Canadian to receive COVID vaccine, has died

The agency describes her as a figure of hope in the fight against the novel coronavirus

A Quebec woman who was the first person in Canada to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has died.

Gisele Lévesque, 89, died on June 28 peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, according to the public health authority in Quebec City.

In a statement, the health authority says her death was not related to COVID-19.

Lévesque received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last Dec. 14 at the CHSLD St-Antoine, a long-term care home in Quebec City.

The health authority says she was the first Canadian to be inoculated in the country.

The agency describes her as a figure of hope in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

