Get informed: All-candidates debates are available on YouTube

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce, The Campbell River Mirror and the Tidemark Theatre Society co-hosted a series of debates for all candidates vying for office in the Strathcona Regional District and the City of Campbell River in the BC Municipal Election on October 15, 2022.

Below are the ALL CANDIDATE DEBATE VIDEO LINKS:

Electoral Area Directors Debate: https://youtu.be/GBxuGjbWtMc

City of Campbell River Mayoral Debate: https://youtu.be/66ml7KbIM5M

City of Campbell River Councillor Debate ONE: https://youtu.be/jod9Yy4tTzo

City of Campbell River Councillor Debate TWO: https://youtu.be/h9-Zyby_5h4

City of Campbell River Councillor Debate THREE: https://youtu.be/6xNEaBr13Qo

SD72 School Trustee Debate ~ Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre.

Campbell RiverElection 2022Municipal election