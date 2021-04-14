SD72 COVID-19 Notification. SD72 graphic

General COVID-19 exposure issued for Willow Point and Phoenix schools

School District 72 says Island Health has issued general exposure notices for two district schools: École Willow Point School that occurred April 7, 8, or 9 and École Phoenix School that occurred on April 6.

Island Health has issued a general exposure notice for École Phoenix Middle School. The date of possible exposure in the…

Posted by Campbell River School District – SD72 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Island Health is conducting contact tracing and will contact any staff or stduents that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms, a SD72 Facebook post says.

Island Health has issued a general exposure notice for École Willow Point. The date of possible exposure in the school…

Posted by Campbell River School District – SD72 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Campbell RiverCampbell River School District 72Coronavirus

