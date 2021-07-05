Garden Education Centre in Campbell River open for the season

Kids and their parents worked on a special kids garden in 2016 at the Compost Education Centre. File photo

The Comox Strathcona Garden Education Centre is open for the season.

As of July 1, the garden education centre located in Campbell River is open to drop-in visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

The centre normally opens in April, but due to the ongoing pandemic and provincial directives that opening was delayed.

“Visitors can explore the gardens and learn about various ways to compost their food scraps in order to divert compostable waste from the landfill,” according to CSWM. “The centre offers demonstrations, samples and handouts about how to properly compost and have a healthy, pesticide-free garden.”

Every Saturday throughout July and August the centre will be hosting pop-up family-friendly workshops covering a host of topics from home composting to beneficial garden insects. No registration is required for the workshops.

The centre is located at 228 South Dogwood Street next to St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

