Snow halts curbside pickup, those affected can put 2 cans next Monday

Garbage collection on Dec. 6 is cancelled. File photo.

The snowfall in Campbell River has stopped Emterra’s curbside collection today, Dec. 6.

Residents are being asked to remove items from the curb.

Those whose garbage was not collected today can put out two cans on Monday, Dec. 13.

