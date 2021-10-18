Galerno Road between Hilchey and Parkway partly closed tomorrow

A section of Galerno Road between Hilchey and Parkway will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a new water main is tied in.
Southbound and local traffic are being advised to expect delays while travelling through the work zone, according to the City of Campbell River.
Bus routes are not affected.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes where possible and follow the direction of traffic control personnel.
