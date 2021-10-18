Drivers are being asked to avoid Galerno Road on Oct 19. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror

Galerno Road between Hilchey and Parkway partly closed tomorrow

Northbound traffic to be stopped as water main tied in

A section of Galerno Road between Hilchey and Parkway will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a new water main is tied in.

Southbound and local traffic are being advised to expect delays while travelling through the work zone, according to the City of Campbell River.

Bus routes are not affected.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes where possible and follow the direction of traffic control personnel.

