Future of Kyuquot water system in question

The future of the Kyuquot water system is a bit murky as the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nation (KCFN), the Strathcona Regional District and the province are figuring out how to ensure the taps keep running.

For over 20 years, water was been sold to the village, which has a population of under 200 people, by KCFN. After the province required all groundwater users to apply for licences to use water, KCFN did so for its water system. However, the communities outside of treaty lands — Kyuquot, Walters Island, Okime Island and the Kyuquot School — would need to be covered under a Certificate of Public Necessity, which requires an arduous process that KCFN is not willing to undertake.

In a letter from the province to the SRD, a solution was proposed that would have the SRD take over the infrastructure of the existing Kyuquot water system, and then purchase water in bulk from the KCFN system. However, the system servicing Kyuquot and adjacent islands requires upgrades, which could be costly.

“The KCFN had some significant upgrades they had to do to their system before the province would require them to cease providing water to those areas off treaty lands,” said SRD Engineering Services Coordinator Sheena Fisher during the April 12 Electoral Areas meeting. “There’s a sort of a two-to-three-year window for those improvements to take place at which point the folks off treaty lands will need to find an alternate course to receive the water.”

Fisher also said that at the time, the SRD had not yet been in contact with the KCFN to discuss their water systems upgrade project.

A joint works agreement is also the solution proposed by the province. However, the province suggested waiting until the upgrades are complete before moving forward with discussions on water licensing agreements.

“Given that water system upgrades are in progress, KCFN has suggested that water licensing discussions should be paused until construction is complete. This would allow for as-builts to be shared with SRD. The province agrees that this a pragmatic approach,” the provincial letter says.

Once the upgrades are complete, the onus of providing water will likely fall to the SRD. One arrangement mentioned during the meeting would be similar to an existing agreement with the Tlowitsis First Nation located within the Strathcona Regional District’s Area D just south of Campbell River.

“Our best and only case scenario is to be able to buy bulk water for that area,” said SRD Chief Administrator David Leitch during that same meeting. “I think it’s it should be up to the province to help subsidize some of the funding for this … who knows what the cost of that water will be too. The KCFN got a significant cost, they have operating costs, and then we buy it off them. And then who maintains our distribution system? Hopefully we can do that through some joint contract operation.”

“I just can’t see any scenario other than some kind of joint partnership as it’s just going to be way too expensive. And you can’t cut those people off of water,” he said.

A report on the issue was received without comment at the April 26 SRD board meeting.

“If it gets to a point where we need to escalate that we’ll certainly bring it forward,” Leitch said.



Local News