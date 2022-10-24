Funny walking, unknown guest, missing person – all in a week’s work for Quadra RCMP

Suspicious incident

On Oct. 16 officers were advised of a man who was described as walking funny on West Road on Quadra Island. The complainant, rightfully so, was concerned about the man and wanted officers to check on him. Officers conducted patrols but were unable to locate the man. No other calls were received.

Fraud/assist general public

On Oct. 19, Quadra RCMP received a report of a possible fraud. The complainant advised that they had paid for a delivery service, and the individual was now backing out and refusing to refund the money. The following day, the complainant advised police assistance was no longer needed as the individual had refunded their money.

Unknown guest

On Oct.19 in the late evening, a scared complainant called the police stating there were lights coming into her living room window and an unknown car was now parked in front of her house. Officers attended and located a confused older male in his vehicle. After speaking with the home owner, she confirmed she knew the man and she was helping him through some health issues but wasn’t expecting his evening visit. Out of an abundance of caution, an ambulance was called to ensure the wellbeing of the man. The complainant was thankful for the member’s assistance.

Missing person located

On Oct. 21, a concerned father reported his son as missing and may be on Quadra Island. The adult son, who was homeless, usually checked in with his father regularly. Campbell River officers assisted and located the man who was alive and well. The individual advised that the contact with his father had lapsed due to the recent sale of his cellphone. The father was updated that his son had been located.

Roadblocks

On Oct. 16, the Quadra RCMP conducted a roadblock focusing on driver license, vehicle insurance, and driver sobriety. Ten cars were checked and there was only one infraction issued for failure to have a driver license.

On Oct. 18, Quadra RCMP conducted another roadblock focusing again on driver license, vehicle insurance, and driver sobriety. Warnings were issued for speeding, expired driver license, no helmet, fail to display an N, and fail to provide insurance.

– Report by Const. Rebekah Draht, Quadra Island RCMP

