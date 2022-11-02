Funeral to honour RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang in Richmond, B.C.

Yang will have a regimental, or military-style, funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Thousands of police and other officers are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., to honour RCMP Const. Yang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Thousands of police and other officers are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., to honour RCMP Const. Yang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Thousands of first responders, including from Washington state and as far away as Ontario, are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., for today’s funeral of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

Jongwon Ham is accused of first-degree murder in Yang’s death and is expected to return to a Vancouver court again today for remand.

The RCMP say as many as 2,000 officers from B.C. and across Canada will be joined by members of the Canada Border Services Agency, the Armed Forces, sheriffs, firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service in a funeral procession, while another 1,500 members will also attend the funeral.

Yang, who lived in Richmond, will have a regimental, or military-style, funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty, which may include a riderless horse, honorary pallbearers and a gun carriage or hearse during the procession.

Yang’s family said in an earlier statement that they are “going through immense grief” but are grateful for the condolences and support they have received, issuing thanks to the RCMP for making the arrangements to formally honour her.

