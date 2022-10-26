A procession carrying the body of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen as it drives past the RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Funeral march and service at Olympic Oval for Const. Shaelyn Yang: RCMP

Jongwon Ham has been charged with first-degree murder in Yang’s death

Mounties say a regimental funeral will be held next Wednesday for British Columbia RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death last week in a Metro Vancouver park while she helped a City of Burnaby employee notify a man in a tent that he wasn’t allowed to live in the park.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jongwon Ham has been charged with first-degree murder in Yang’s death and remains in custody.

Mounties say the service will be held at the Richmond Olympic Oval, which has the capacity for about 8,000 spectators.

Police say seating will be limited to include family, invited guests, officials and uniformed members who will take part in a funeral march for Yang.

A statement from the family is expected soon, although police say her relatives also need time and space as they go through the grieving process and prepare for the funeral.

Pop-up banner image