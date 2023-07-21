(Valhalla Helicopters/Facebook)

(Valhalla Helicopters/Facebook)

Fundraiser started for helicopter pilot killed in Alberta wildfire crash

Ryan Gould was flying with Kelowna-based Valhalla helicopters when he crashed

An online fundraiser has been started for the “selfless” helicopter pilot who died while fighting wildfires in Alberta, earlier this week.

On July 19, Ryan Gould, 41, a pilot for West Kelowna-based Valhalla helicopters, was working in northern Alberta as part of wildfire suppression efforts, when the helicopter he was flying crashed.

Gould was the only person in the helicopter when it crashed and despite resuscitation efforts by forestry workers, was declared dead shortly after the incident.

The pilot leaves behind a wife and two sons on their horse farm in Whitecourt, AB.

A GiveSendGo fundraiser has been started to help the Gould family navigate the coming months without their father and husband.

Kassidy Goodyer, the creator of the fundraiser describes Gould as a selfless man who was “loved by everyone.”

“This is a huge loss to our Valhalla family and teammates he worked within the industry. We will miss our friend greatly,” said Valhalla in a Facebook post.

Gould is the third person to die while working to suppress wildfires across Canada in the past month.

Last week, Devyn Gale, a 19-year-old firefighter, died after a tree fell on her near Revelstoke, B.C.

Adam Yeadon, 25, died while fighting a wildfire near his home in Fort Liard, N.W.T.

READ MORE: Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire

READ MORE: Crews fight wildfire with fire as B.C.’s central battleground starts to shift

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

alberta wildfiresCity of West KelownaFirefighters helicopter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire east of Naramata considered held

Just Posted

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey spoke with the Mirror regarding the 50k the province invested in Gold River Aquafarms in Gold River. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Gold River Aquafarms gets $50,000 boost from the government

A wildfire off the west coast of Phillips Arm is now listed at 60 hectares. Photo from BC Wildfire Service.
Phillips Arm wildfire at 60 Hectares

The SRD is looking into establishing a housing service, which staff says will help the board be more proactive in dealing with the housing crisis. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
SRD to establish new housing service to take advantage of grant opportunity

An example of local documentary-filmmaking excellence is <a href="https://www.joellacabalu.com/films/koto-the-last-service-2021" target="_blank">Koto: The Last Service</a>. The film captures stories and farewells from family, friends and patrons of Campbell River’s Koto Japanese Restaurant before they closed their doors in May 2019, after 39 years. Photo from Koto: The Last Service poster
Campbell River film festival to showcase North Vancouver Island filmmakers