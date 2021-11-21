Anita and Mirsad Hadzic were two of the people who died in the Highway 99 mudslide. (GoFundMe)

Anita and Mirsad Hadzic were two of the people who died in the Highway 99 mudslide. (GoFundMe)

Fundraiser set up for B.C. toddler who lost parents in Hwy. 99 mudslide

Anita and Mirsad Hadzic died in the Highway 99 landslide while driving back from the Okanagan

A fundraiser has been set up for a young child who lost both of her parents in the Highway 99 landslide.

According to the GoFundMe page, Anita and Mirsad Hadzic were on their way home from an Okanagan getaway on Monday (Nov. 15) when they were caught up in the mudslide between Pemberton and Lillooet. Police have said that the bodies of four people have been found in the slide; one woman and three men.

“Anita and Mirsad were the most wonderful parents. They were kind, hardworking and loved by so many,” the fundraiser page reads.

“Anita and Mirsad were high school sweethearts, I remember her telling me they couldn’t stand being apart, and they are now together for all eternity.”

Their child, a two-year-old girl, is in the care of family. As of early Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser had reached more than $10,000 raised.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing

READ MORE: RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Transfer of animals from between Island sanctuaries completed in October
Next story
B.C. border town residents can go to U.S. for essential supplies, return without PRC test

Just Posted

After a few months of discussion, the Muchalat Lake campground will remain open this winter. Photo courtesy Rachel Stratton
Muchalat Lake campground to remain open through winter

A behind-the-scenes look at the Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and live auction, held Nov. 19 and 20 from the Community Centre. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Second day of CR Rotary live auction underway

A great blue heron in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City considering changes to steep slope, wildlife tree development rules

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways