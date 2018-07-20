Cedella Roman, 19, was reportedly detained after accidentally crossing the U.S. border in South Surrey. (Facebook/Cedella Roman)

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help recover expenses incurred after Christiane Ferne’s daughter was locked up in a U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing the U.S. border last month.

Cedella Roman, 19, went jogging along the Semiahmoo Bay waterfront and inadvertently crossed the Douglas (Peace Arch) port of entry May 21.

While in America, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted her, and told her that she had entered illegally.

Roman, daughter of Ferne, was transported to Tacoma Northwest Detention Centre, where she spent two weeks before she could re-enter Canada.

Markus Harrison, a friend of Ferne, contacted Peace Arch News July 13 to say he set up a GoFundMe page to help recover the costs associated Roman’s detainment.

“(Ferne) had to take time off work and go down there, drive to Tacoma Washington and stay in a motel. Have her expenses while she was there, and then she was talking to lawyers and consultants about it,” Harrison told PAN.

Harrison said that Ferne also had to purchase phone cards for both her and her daughter so they could speak. The cost, he said, was 35 cents per minute.

The GoFundMe page has a fundraising goal of $2,500. So far, $95 has been raised.

Ferne did not respond to PAN request for comment made last week.

Previous story
A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care
Next story
Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

Just Posted

Tossin’ cars around the track at Saratoga Speedway

By Terry Guest A beautiful summer night combined with 60 race cars… Continue reading

Council reps all leave regional district meeting over pending water rate lawsuit

Campbell River and SRD facing litigation from Area D residents over water rate hikes

Marlene Wright will seek to keep her seat on council in upcoming election

‘We got a lot of good things done over the past four years, and even more started’

Campbell River ‘WWII aficianado’ checks something off his bucket list

‘Ironically, as noisy and hot as the old bird is, it brings about a deep sense of euphoria and calm’

UPDATED: Site of falling tree fatality deemed ‘safe’ by recreation officer

Ripple Rock Trail was assessed for danger trees in March: province

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympics athletes take on BC Games during Global Day of Inclusion

Twenty-five athletes and nine coaches are here in Cowichan Valley during the 50th anniversary

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

UPDATED: 1,500 residents on evacuation alert as Peachland under state of emergency

The Mount Eneas wildfire has forced an evacuation alert of 596 properties

Most Read