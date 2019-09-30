The B.C. government is providing up to $100,000 for urban deer management and population control for communities across the province. Black Press Media file photo

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

The province is providing up to $100,000 in funding to help local governments and Indigenous communities control the urban deer population.

Funding criteria include addressing human-deer conflict where traditional actions aren’t available, fitting in with a community-based planning process, having support from the governing First Nation or local municipality, providing matching funds, and being scientifically rigorous, among others.

Communities across the province, especially the Interior and on Vancouver Island, have struggled to control the deer population without resorting to culls, which have raised the ire of environmental and animal rights organizations.

READ: Cranbrook council approves urban deer cull

In Cranbrook, clover traps used by contractors to trap the deer before they are euthanized have been damaged or destroyed during culls.

Officials in the Kootenays have bemoaned urban deer as the B.C. government’s responsibility.

Three years ago, Cranbrook and three other communities were involved in a translocation study that tracked 47 urban deer captured in the East Kootenay, fitted with GPS collars and released in winter ranges.

READ: Urban deer translocation study wraps up

The study concluded that some of the animals migrated back to communities, while roughly 50 per cent died after the first year – nearly half of them falling to predators.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nothing ‘sinister’ about airport questioning of Huawei exec, Crown argues
Next story
Two people beat up with baseball bats at Nanaimo park

Just Posted

Campbell River boat builders presented with original art as they sail off into the sunset

In January of this year, The Bolton Marine Group purchased Daigle Marine… Continue reading

Campbell River to see high in the mid-teens today

Rain is on the way

One person in police custody following early morning car chase in Campbell River

Driver of stolen truck collided with a building Sunday morning

Campbell River summer school sees largest enrolment to date

More than 700 students participated in summer school programs this year

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue flies out injured hiker Sunday morning

Medical team was flown in to Mount Washington area to assess patient Saturday, injury ‘not severe’

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two people beat up with baseball bats at Nanaimo park

Police looking for suspects who were seen in newer-model orange car

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Most Read