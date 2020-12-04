Funding available for downtown Campbell River building safety changes

Funding is available for property owners and business operators interested in changing storefronts or buildings to enhance downtown safety.

In partnership with the Downtown Business Improvement Association, the city’s revised Downtown Revitalization Program now offers matching grants for assessments and modifications based on crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) principles. Grant funding is available for eligible projects that align with Campbell River’s Official Community Plan and Refresh Downtown principles to create a more inviting downtown and deter negative behavior and unwanted activity.

Commercial storefronts, restaurants, offices and mixed-use buildings located within the Downtown BIA area of Campbell River are eligible for the grants. The funds can cover up to 50 per cent of site-specific CPTED assessments – to a maximum of $5,000. Additionally, grants of up to 50 per cent of an eligible CPTED-focused improvement projects – up to a $10,000 maximum – are available.

“One of council’s priorities is to encourage downtown revitalization,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We want downtown businesses to thrive with people visiting, shopping, and enjoying a vibrant, safe and inviting city centre. This grant program is a way to promote safety, and encourage positive developments and a welcoming environment in our downtown.”

Jan Wade of the Downtown Business Improvement Association says “the CPTED package now included in the Downtown Revitalization Program is very welcomed by our downtown businesses that are looking for tools to help address ongoing issues.”

Eligible improvements include exterior architectural and decorative details, windows, landscaping and exterior lighting. The City’s Downtown Revitalization webpage includes more details, with a link to an overview of CPTED principles and a helpful checklist. City planning staff will work with applicants to ensure proposals represent sound CPTED principles that will enhance the downtown core.

Applications for the CPTED and Façade Improvement Program will be accepted while funds last. Find application packages and more information online at www.campbellriver.ca

Questions? Please contact Development Services at 250-286-5725 or email planning@campbellriver.ca.

RELATED: Woman spits in business operator’s face, claims she has COVID-19, in downtown Campbell River confrontation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter