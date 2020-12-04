The City of Campbell River sits on the shore of Discovery Passage and is back by the mountains of central Vancouver Island and Strathcona Park.

Funding available for downtown Campbell River building safety changes

Funding is available for property owners and business operators interested in changing storefronts or buildings to enhance downtown safety.

In partnership with the Downtown Business Improvement Association, the city’s revised Downtown Revitalization Program now offers matching grants for assessments and modifications based on crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) principles. Grant funding is available for eligible projects that align with Campbell River’s Official Community Plan and Refresh Downtown principles to create a more inviting downtown and deter negative behavior and unwanted activity.

Commercial storefronts, restaurants, offices and mixed-use buildings located within the Downtown BIA area of Campbell River are eligible for the grants. The funds can cover up to 50 per cent of site-specific CPTED assessments – to a maximum of $5,000. Additionally, grants of up to 50 per cent of an eligible CPTED-focused improvement projects – up to a $10,000 maximum – are available.

“One of council’s priorities is to encourage downtown revitalization,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We want downtown businesses to thrive with people visiting, shopping, and enjoying a vibrant, safe and inviting city centre. This grant program is a way to promote safety, and encourage positive developments and a welcoming environment in our downtown.”

Jan Wade of the Downtown Business Improvement Association says “the CPTED package now included in the Downtown Revitalization Program is very welcomed by our downtown businesses that are looking for tools to help address ongoing issues.”

Eligible improvements include exterior architectural and decorative details, windows, landscaping and exterior lighting. The City’s Downtown Revitalization webpage includes more details, with a link to an overview of CPTED principles and a helpful checklist. City planning staff will work with applicants to ensure proposals represent sound CPTED principles that will enhance the downtown core.

Applications for the CPTED and Façade Improvement Program will be accepted while funds last. Find application packages and more information online at www.campbellriver.ca

Questions? Please contact Development Services at 250-286-5725 or email planning@campbellriver.ca.

RELATED: Woman spits in business operator’s face, claims she has COVID-19, in downtown Campbell River confrontation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences
Next story
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids

Just Posted

The City of Campbell River sits on the shore of Discovery Passage and is back by the mountains of central Vancouver Island and Strathcona Park.
Funding available for downtown Campbell River building safety changes

Funding is available for property owners and business operators interested in changing… Continue reading

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until at least Dec. 7 due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Klahoose First Nation’s COVID-19 response working

Community testing comes back negative after week of lock down

Campbell River’s emergency shelter is opening again on Dec. 4, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Campbell River Emergency shelter opens today

20 of 22 beds available due to COVID restrictions

BC Ambulance Services reassures people that the service is well staffed and ready to respond. Photo by Don Bodger
BC Ambulance assures the community they’re ‘fully staffed’

‘Paramedics are not limited to a geographical area.’ — BCEHS

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Dr. Henry frequently reminds people that there are those people who cannot wear a mask for legitimate reasons and they don’t have to. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Not everyone can wear a mask, Campbell River woman wants community to keep in mind

People enforcing mask rules frequently ignore that possibility

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File photo)
KIJHL postpones all games through end of 2020

Due to provincial health orders, games up to Dec. 31 have been pushed back

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta and will be brought back to B.C. to face charges

Lake Trail Middle School in Courtenay has closed again due to a threat Friday (Dec 4). File photo
Island middle school closed for the second time in a week due to threat

On Nov. 26, Lake Trail Middle School was closed for a day while a similar incident occurred.

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Melissa David, of Parachutes for Pets and her dogs Hudson and Charlie are trying to raise money for a homeless shelter that will allow pets and are seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘My only wish:’ Children asking pet charity to help their furry friends at Christmas

Parachutes for Pets says it has received 14 letters from children in the last week

Melissa Velden and her chef-husband Chris Velden, stand in their dining room at the Flying Apron Inn and Cookery in Summerville, N.S. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The couple is hosting holiday parties with appropriate distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols in place at their restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Celebrities, Santa and Zoom part of office holiday parties being held amid COVID-19

Many will send tokens of appreciation to workers or offer time off or cash

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

Most Read