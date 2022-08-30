Funding announced for Read Island infrastructure project

An infrastructure project for Read Island has received funding from both the provincial and federal governments. (Google Maps)

Recently-announced funding will help improve recreation access for people living in the North Island.

The Strathcona Regional District will be receiving $1,281,809 in provincial funding as well as $713,225 in federal funding to help with the Surge Narrows Marine Infrastructure Revitalization Project. That project improves access to Read Island, by reconstructing a boardwalk, dock and community building.

“Read Island is a local highlight for both residents and visitors and this project to increase access is a welcome addition to the area,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. “I am thrilled that more people will be able to enjoy the park through these new amenities, making the North Island’s scenery more accessible for people of all ages.”

This funding is part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities. Eight communities across the province received a combination of provincial and federal funding for projects that will support well-being, transportation, and protection of the natural environment.

