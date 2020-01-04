From Bono to Yoda and Frodo to Snickers, Island community has plenty of fun names for pooches

Harmony and Tornado Storm, her new mini Australian shepherd puppy, at Moonlight Madness on Nov. 21 in Qualicum Beach. (Cloe Logan photo)

A total of 850 dogs were licensed in the Parksville area in 2019 — including Yoda, Ceasar D’ Great, Coolhand Luke and Mr. Bean, to name just a few.

Daisy and Bella tied for the most common pooch name of the year for the area, at 11 apiece.

Some letter-by-letter highlights from the list, provided by the City of Parksville:

A: There were five dear Abbys, an Ace and pair of Angels. Also, a trio of Annies.

B: Those 11 pooches named Bella topped the list. There were nine Baileys, a Baker, a Banjo and four Bears. For car buffs, a Beamer and a pair of Bentleys. Don Cherry would love the two Blues. Also a Bogart, a Bongo and OK, there were four Boomers. A Bongo, a Bowser, a Bono and six Buddys.

C: A couple of Caramels, a Cashew and 10 Charlies. A Chopper, a Chipper, Coolhand Luke and six Coopers.

D: Two Diesels, two Dukes and the 11 Daisys made the list. Also one Dre and one Dudley.

E: There were just 12 dogs with names beginning with E. Perhaps to be expected, there are two Echos. Then three Emmas, two Ellies and an Esther.

F: Fantasy lovers were all about the F names. Frodo and Freya show up a couple of times. Then, there are eight dogs named Finn or Finnigan.

G: Don’t feed the two dogs named Gizmo after midnight! And maybe some punk rock fans will get a kick out of the dog named GG. Four Gingers and Four Gracies round out the list.

H: Motorcycle enthusiasts are represented on this list by four dogs named Harley (and one named Harley-Biscuit), then there are three named Heidi, four called Henry and there’s also a pup named Homer (d’oh!).

I: Only three dogs with names beginning with I: Isben, Ivy and Isabelle.

J: There are two pooches (or should we say cool cats?) named Jazz. Also a Jasmine, a Jazmin, six named Jack and three Jacksons.

K: There are plenty of Special Ks, including Kasey, Kaslo, Keeper, Kirby, Kona, Kody and Kiva. Perhaps pooch Karma enjoys yoga.

L: Parksville loves Lucy! Eight were registered in the area. There’s also a Legend, a Lego and four Lokis.

M: Hot dog! There are more than 100 pooches with M names. Eleven named Maggie, seven named Max (well actually one of them is named Maxx, but who’s counting?), there’s one that ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog named Memphis, and we found three dogs with the Holy Grail of dog names: Monty.

N: Has anyone found a pooch named Nemo? We’re having trouble seeing one. But those “super” dogs named Nova aren’t so hard to spot.

O: We have 21 dogs with O-names. There’s a couple of rock star dogs named Ozzy, one a piece of Odin and Oden, and finally, there is even an Ooshka.

P: Maybe some dog owners have actually been lodging bears. There’s a Paddington and two named Panda. Then there’s a garden of four Peppers, five Poppys and one each of Peanut, Peaches and Pansy. Also a Popeye a Polly Pocket and three Pippas.

Q: No Q dogs! Who’ll step up next year?

R: Ruh-roh! A trio of Rascals start the Rs off with some fun. There’s four Rosies, two Rubys and three Rorys. Also, a pup called Rocket, a Rolo and a pair of Remingtons.

S: Sams and Sadies abound! Eight of each top the list. Pay attention to Sarge and say hi to Sailor, Scout, Shogun and Shorty. There’s four Shylos two Snickers a Snoopy and a Snowflake. Swayze may like to dance.

T: Get started with a Taco.There’s a Trigger and a Titan. Also five Tobys, four Tuckers and three Tessas. One piece named Toffee, Tulip, Tiffany and Twyla.

U: Unfortunately, no pooches for U.

V: Just one V – Vegas.

W: Watch out, there’s a Willow Wisp, a trio of Winstons a Wolfie and a Woody. Also hello to Wilbur.

X: Xeena marks the only X on the 2019 list.

Y: Hey, Boo Boo! Just a pair of Ys, with Yogi joining the aforementioned Yoda. On the list, they are.

Z: Last but not least, six Zoes made the list, as well as two Zoeys. Also a Zeke and a Zack, a Zinny, a Ziggy and a Zipper. Last on the list, just behind Zorro, was dog 850 — Zeuss.

All dogs older than six months are required to wear a dog tag administered by the municipality, which has to be renewed yearly. Licensing fees prior to Jan. 31 are $30 for a dog that isn’t neutered or spayed and $20 for one that is. After that date, it’s $35 for an unneutered dog and $25 for pooches that are fixed.

