A black bear created havoc at French Beach Provincial Park. Park officials confirm the bear has left the area. (Photo by Gary Schroyen)

A black bear created havoc at French Beach Provincial Park. Park officials confirm the bear has left the area. (Photo by Gary Schroyen)

French Beach Provincial Park reopens after marauding bear forces closure

Park officials confirm bear has left the area after pawng tents and vehicles

French Beach Provincial Park reopened Monday after being closed last week due to a bear that caused damage to tents and managed to get into a vehicle.

According to B.C. Parks, it is believed the bear has left the park.

B.C. Parks staff and the Conservation Officer Service performed patrols throughout the weekend to monitor bear activity. No bears were found in the area. Wildlife cameras stationed in the campground failed to capture any bear footage.

B.C. Parks closed French Beach Provincial Park from Wednesday to Monday due to a food-conditioned bear in the area.

According to reports, the closure of French Beach Provincial Park was sparked around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a black bear wandered into four campsites, tearing tents and entering a vehicle.

ALSO READ: Baby boom brings rise in cougar sightings

bearsCampingEnvironmentSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inmate dies at Mountain Institution in Agassiz
Next story
B.C. PharmaCare to cover another diabetes device

Just Posted

A Korean War Veteran speaks with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney at a thank you banquet hosted by the Korean government. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP’s trip to Korea ‘reinforced the importance of remembering’

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Driving infractions, theft and lost property: Quadra Island Report July 17-30

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for 21-year-old Colin-Dube Wheat in the wake of a July 14 stabbing in downtown Campbell River left the father with serious injuries. Now the organizers are offering refunds after he was stabbed again. Photo from Facebook.
Campbell River GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after victim stabbed again

An old adage during live performance is to “Knock ‘em dead” for good luck. However, only a spider which fell from the side of the Tidemark Theatre, seemed to be dead during Campbell River’s first ever Comedy Night June 26. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Comedy Night featured laughs and crashes